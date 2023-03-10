Angel di Maria is having a superb 2023 and finally seems to have found his groove in a Juventus shirt.

The Argentinian has scored four goals in his last two Europa League games after netting against Freiburg last night.

Having had an underwhelming first half of the season after joining Juventus, the winger is now showing why the club was keen to add him to their squad in the summer.

After his goal last night, Opta Paolo reveals the former PSG man is in an exclusive group of midfielders in 2023.

He tweeted:

“Ángel Di María (7 goals, 3 assists) is one of three midfielders in the top-5 European Leagues to reach double figure of goals involvement in all competitions in 2023, alongside van den Boomen (10) and Bruno Fernandes (12). Delight.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a revelation for Juventus in 2023 and we needed him to be that good as we struggle with some off-field problems.

The attacker is a man in form and we can bank on him to help us get back to where we belong if he stays at the club beyond this season.

Hopefully, he will remain this good for the rest of the term and help us win the Europa League, which might be our best chance to play in the UCL in the next campaign.