Di Maria is in town! Argentinian begins his medical after agreeing move

Angel di Maria is currently undergoing his Juventus medical ahead of his much-awaited free transfer to the Bianconeri.

The attacker left PSG at the end of last season, and he is now free to sign for another club.

Since the end of the last campaign, Juve has been keen to add him to their squad, and they held talks with his entourage on a regular basis.

As one of the finest free agents on the market, he certainly had other offers, but the Bianconeri ensured he chose them.

Football Italia reports that he is currently at the J Medical Centre. Around 100 Bianconeri fans greeted him on his arrival, and he signed autographs for some of them.

The former Benfica and Manchester United man will sign a one-year-deal worth 7m euros per season with the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

The arrival of Di Maria means a new era has begun at Juventus. We also expect Paul Pogba to be in town for his medical soon.

Both of them will bring star quality to the Bianconeri team, and it means we can expect a much better 2022/2023 campaign.

Di Maria’s arrival will help us forget about the departure of Paulo Dybala, while Pogba will bring the creativity and industry our midfield missed in the last campaign.