Di Maria is ready to wait for Juventus new contract offer

Angel di Maria has been so good this season that many clubs want to add him to their squad.

The Argentinian has been one of the key men in Turin, with the Bianconeri relying on him to remain in European football.

The black and whites only have him on a one-year deal, so he can start speaking to other clubs now.

Barcelona and clubs around the continent have an interest in the ex-Manchester United man.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Di Maria is prepared to wait for the Bianconeri to offer him a new deal instead of negotiating with other clubs around the continent.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is showing remarkable loyalty for a player who can easily find a new club that will make him their player.

The attacker has delivered for us and it is an easy decision to keep him, but we have some other off-field problems to fix and need him to stay focused on helping the team.

Before the end of the term, we will hold concrete talks and get him to sign an extension.

For now, we need him to continue performing well and delivering top performances for us as we seek to end the campaign in a fine fashion.