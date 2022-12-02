Di Maria is still a doubt for Argentina’s next match

Angel di Maria may miss Argentina’s Round-of-16 clash against Australia at the World Cup this weekend.

The Juventus star was injured in their game against Poland and couldn’t finish the fixture as a result.

He has rested, but his manager Lionel Scaloni refused to confirm if the winger will be fit enough to play their first knockout stage match.

He insists they will make the decision to pick a team for the game on a daily consideration. Scaloni said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Yesterday was a day of recovery for many, so yesterday’s training served to analyze opponents. In the afternoon we will have a clearer picture and after the session we will decide the team, based on the evolution of Di Maria and the other players. If it goes well it will play.”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a key player for Argentina and they will want him to feature in their match if he is fit enough to play.

However, their manager also knows it makes no sense to risk him in the next game when he could be an important player for them if they reach the quarterfinals.

As a club, we hope they make the right decision and do not take any unnecessary risk by fielding him when he is not ready to play.

We need the former PSG man to be back in top shape to help in our remaining matches of the season.

