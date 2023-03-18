Di Maria is still struggling ahead of tomorrow’s match

Angel di Maria is still struggling to be fit for Juventus’ match against Inter Milan tomorrow.

The attacker missed Juventus’ match against Sampdoria and Freiburg as the black and whites opted not to risk his fitness, hoping he would be fit for the game against Inter.

However, the attacker is still struggling, according to a report on Calciomercato which claims he has barely trained ahead of the game.

Juve will likely not risk him for the important fixture unless he turns out to be ready before the team is named.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been an important player for us this season as one of the men we can trust to deliver.

He has particularly been impressive in Europe, but at this ending stage of the league season, we need him to do well in domestic games as well.

The match against Inter is important because if we secure victory in the game, we will have the confidence to attack other games before the season ends.

However, we do not need to risk Di Maria if he is not 100% fit.

If the problem is worsened because we force him to play, he could miss the rest of the season.