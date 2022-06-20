Di Maria is told to accept a two-year deal from Juventus

Claudio Gugnali was Argentina’s assistant manager under Alejandro Sabella between 2011 and 2014, and he worked closely with Juventus target, Angel di Maria.

The attacker is close to agreeing to a deal to join the Bianconeri after leaving PSG.

He has offers from other clubs, but Juve is keenly pushing for him to move to the Allianz Stadium.

The club expects a positive response to their offer, but the former Benfica attacker has asked for a one-year deal instead of the two years, which the Bianconeri had originally offered.

Gugnali spoke about the potential transfer in a recent interview, and he advised the attacker to accept a two-year deal.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “One year is not enough, for me it would be better to do a two-year. But that’s just my opinion”

Juve FC Says

Di Maria knows why he is asking for a single season at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve recognizes that it is much better to have him in our squad for at least two campaigns.

But we probably need to agree to sign him up for a single season and hope he changes his mind during the campaign and agrees to stay for another one.