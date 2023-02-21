Di Maria is waiting for Juventus to start talks over a new deal

Angel di Maria has decided to stay at Juventus for one more season and is now waiting for the club to open talks over an extension.

The Argentinian agreed to only a one-year deal with the Bianconeri at the start of the season and has been one of their best players.

The one-year contract was a safe deal for the club and player, but they now want to continue their relationship for at least one more season.

A report on Calciomercato reveals from the player’s end he has already decided to stay and now needs Juve to open talks with him over an extension.

The club is being overwhelmed by off-field problems right now and he will have to wait before talks can happen.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a key player for us in the last few months and he is one player we should keep in our squad.

The Argentinian is very experienced and uses that to our benefit whenever he steps on the pitch to play for us.

Keeping him will also be useful in developing some of our young talents around the group.

It would be interesting to see if we can still pay him what he is worth.