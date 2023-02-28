Di Maria
Di Maria keeps Barcelona waiting with a new Juventus deal his priority

February 28, 2023 - 11:00 pm

Angel di Maria is keeping the interest of Barcelona out of consideration for now as the attacker works his magic on the field for Juventus.

Having signed a one-year deal at the start of this season, Di Maria can begin to speak with other clubs now, but the Argentinian is respecting his agreement with Juve and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is not speaking to Barcelona.

The Catalans want to discuss a deal with the ex-PSG man, but he is focused on playing in black and white for now.

In recent weeks, Di Maria has looked settled in the Juve team and is enjoying his best run of form.

If he continues, we certainly will offer him a new deal before the end of the campaign.

The attacker has been arguably our best player in the last few weeks and will certainly help us end this season very well.

We need to show appreciation for his performances so far by opening talks with the winger over an extension.

If we do not do that, other clubs will take advantage and lure him away from Turin to their group.

For now, Di Maria understands that we need to focus on on-field issues and not be bothered by contract renewals, which will happen at the right time.

