Di Maria leaves medical centre as fans wait for the outcome of test

Angel di Maria has left the J Medical Centre after arriving this morning for a test.

The attacker appeared to have suffered an injury in Juventus’ win against Freiburg last night, even though Max Allegri insists it is a minor issue.

A report via Tuttomercatoweb reveals he was at the club’s medical facility for about 15 minutes before leaving and we now await an official statement from the black and whites.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is a player no fan wants to see injured and the attacker did not look in so much pain last night or this morning.

Allegri is optimistic it was not an issue and we hope the manager is being truthful as we await a statement from the club.

The former PSG man has been at the heart of all our fine performances this year and continues to show we can rely on him.

The club should also be working on an extension to his deal. This time, we probably should hold an option to extend it automatically for a further year.

If he is also enjoying himself in Turin, we do not expect that to be an issue because everyone wants to stay where they feel loved.