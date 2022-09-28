Di Maria makes a decision on his Juventus future

Angel di Maria was a tough catch for Juventus in the summer and they only landed him because they were persistent.

The Argentinian had just ended his contract as a PSG player and several clubs wanted to add him to their squad as a free agent.

Juve pushed hard and won the race for his signature, and he has become a key player for the club.

The attacker insisted on a one-year deal even though Juve was prepared to offer up to two years.

A new report has now revealed why he insisted on a single-term contract.

Il Bianconero reveals he is enjoying his time in Turin, but his mind is set on moving back to Argentina.

The former Manchester United flop will not sign a contract renewal with Juve at the end of this campaign because he is now prepared for a stint back home.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is approaching the end of his career and most Argentinian players love to retire back at home.

Di Maria is no different so it is not a surprise that he is looking to get back home as soon as he can.

We just need to enjoy his talent as much as we can before he leaves.