Di Maria, Milik and the most interesting stats registered in Juventus-Atalanta

On Sunday, Juventus and Atalanta delivered a thrilling encounter which ended in a 3-3 draw. With goals raining on both ends of the pitch, several interesting facts and stats were registered.

According to the official Juventus website, this was the two sides’ eighth draw in their last 12 meetings. As for the Orobici, they managed to extend their undefeated league streak against the Old Lady to six (two wins and four draws), equaling the record registered in 1966.

For their part, the Bianconeri are currently riding the longest undefeated home streak in Serie A. They have collected eight wins and five draws in their least 13 home outings.

For the first time since 1988, Juventus have conceded eight goals in two Serie A matches in a row. Ironically, the precedent also includes a defeat to Napoli. (Juventus-Bologna 4-3 and Juventus Napoli 3-5).

Angel Di Maria has now scored in two Serie A matches in a row for the first time. This was also his first penalty goal since August 2019.

For his part, Arkadiusz Milik overtook Dusan Vlahovic to become the club’s best scorer this season. Both strikers have six goals in Serie A, but the Pole now has eight in all competitions.

Danilo scored his second league goal this season, equaling his personal record registered in 2019/2020.

While his outing was marred by an early blunder, Wojciech Szczesny played his 150th match for Juventus in Serie A.