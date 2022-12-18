Di Maria not thinking of an early Juventus exit

Juventus attacker Angel di Maria has been tipped to leave the club in January even though he only joined them as a free agent in the summer.

The Bianconeri wanted him to sign a two-year deal, but the attacker insisted on signing for just one season as he prepares to represent Argentina at the World Cup.

That trophy is missing from his cabinet now, but he might win it today, which will satisfy him.

Juve has been impressed by his performances on their books, but some recent reports suggested he will leave in January, especially if he wins the WC.

However, a report on Calciomercato insists the attacker is not thinking of an early exit from Juve and will only decide on his future at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a key player for us, and we expect the Argentinian to continue delivering top-level performances when he returns.

He has been injury prone for much of this season. However, he remains one player we can bank on to deliver when he is fully fit.

It will be good to have him in our group for another season, but his performance in the second half of the campaign will determine that.