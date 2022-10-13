Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat

Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa.

The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later.

The Bianconeri manager has been given more time on the bench and he knows his end is near if things don’t change.

The club wants to stop the rot and a report on Football Italia claims they have ordered their players to a retreat until their match against Torino at the weekend.

The players are expected at the club today and they will stay at its Continassa base until the game.

This should help them prepare well and stay focused enough to bring the three points home.

Meanwhile, the report also adds that Angel di Maria’s injury is not as bad as first feared and he could be back in action in two or three weeks.

Juve FC Says

It is a tough time to be a Bianconeri fan and only the players can make things better by delivering top performances.

A move away from other distractions in their life could help to improve their performances.