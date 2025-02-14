Angel Di Maria spent the 2022/2023 season at Juventus as the Bianconeri added his experience to their squad in hopes of winning some trophies. The club sought to benefit from his wealth of experience at the highest level, with the aim of achieving success both domestically and internationally. The Argentine winger, having enjoyed a distinguished career, was seen as a key figure who could provide the team with the quality and leadership they needed.

He is one of the finest wingers the game has ever had, so he arrived in Turin under a lot of expectations. Fans hoped that Di Maria’s vision, dribbling, and finishing would help elevate Juventus to new heights, but his time at the club was not without challenges. Although he contributed with important performances, his spell at Juventus was relatively brief, and the club opted not to extend his deal.

Di Maria did his best for the Juve team, but his deal was never extended, and he had other big-money offers. After his time at Juventus, the winger moved on, with clubs around Europe and beyond keen to secure his services. His ability to deliver in the big moments remains undeniable, and many suitors lined up for his signature.

He has spent the last two seasons at Benfica, where he is shining like a fine wine that gets better with age. Di Maria has rediscovered his best form in Lisbon, playing an instrumental role in Benfica’s success. His performances at the Portuguese club have reaffirmed that, despite being in the latter stages of his career, he is still a top-level player capable of competing at the highest standards.

The Argentinian is being scouted by clubs in Saudi Arabia who are willing to offer him big money to join them. As the Middle Eastern leagues continue to attract high-profile players, Di Maria has caught the eye of clubs willing to offer significant financial incentives. However, the winger is not interested in leaving Europe at the moment.

He has revealed that he has been on the radar of clubs willing to pay a huge fee to him as a salary even before he chose Juventus. His desire to remain in Europe and continue competing in top-tier leagues is clear, despite the lucrative offers from outside.

The attacker said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I received so many offers, with figures that I had never seen on paper before. However, my family and I decided: ‘No, let’s go back to Lisbon, we want to go back to Benfica’. I had already had this opportunity the previous year, when I was at Juventus, but I wanted to try the experience of the Italian league, and Juventus is the biggest club in Italy.”

Di Maria’s decision to join Juventus in the first place was a significant one, and his professionalism during his time at the Allianz Stadium was clear for all to see. His commitment to the team, despite the challenges, made him a valuable asset during his time at the club. We were fortunate that he chose Juventus as the Italian team he wanted to join, and his brief stay was marked by moments of brilliance.