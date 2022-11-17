Di Maria puts Juventus injury struggles behind him to star for Argentina

Angel di Maria barely played for Juventus in the last month because of injuries, yet he was picked by Argentina for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentinians are in good form and they could be set to end their wait for another WC trophy. Di Maria will be a key player for them.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri on a one-year deal at the start of this season and many believe he made that move to stay fit before the World Cup.

Argentina played their last warm-up match for the competition against the UAE yesterday and Di Maria was in top form.

Football Italia reports he bagged a brace and provided an assist in a 5-0 win to show he is fit and ready for the tournament.

Juve FC Says

Most players did not want to get injured in the last weeks of action before the World Cup and they will do everything to avoid playing if they didn’t feel 100 per cent fit.

You cannot blame them, considering this could be their last or only chance to play at a World Cup.

Hopefully, Di Maria will return without injury and help us win the Serie A title next summer.