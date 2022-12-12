Di Maria recovers ahead of World Cup semi-final – Will he start against Croatia?

On Tuesday, Argentina will clash heads with Croatia in the first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Scaloni’s squad includes two Juventus players in the form of Angel Di Mari and Leandro Paredes.

While the midfielder has lost his starting spot following the Albiceleste’s humbling opening defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia, the winger remains a key member in the team.

However, his World Cup campaign has been marred by an injury, reminiscently to his first season in Turin.

The 34-year-old started in all three group stage matches, but the knock prevented him from entering the pitch against Australia in the Round of 16.

During the quarter-final versus the Netherlands, the Juventus star only featured in the final 10 minutes of extra-time.

But according to ilBianconero, Di Maria has now recovered and is ready to play an integral part in the semi-final encounter.

While the report remains unsure whether the former PSG man will start the match or enter the field in the second half, AS expects him to be in the starting formation.

The Spanish source predicts a 4-4-2 formation led by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, with Di Maria unleashed on the right wing.

Argentina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di María, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Álvarez.