Di Maria refuses to commit his future to Juventus

Juventus attacker Angel di Maria has spoken about his time in Turin and admits his family are happy in the city, but he does not say if he will sign a new Bianconeri deal or not.

The Argentinian moved to Juve as a free agent in the summer and has been one of the club’s most important players.

Injuries have disrupted his season, but Di Maria has continued to deliver value when he is on the pitch in black and white.

This makes him one player the club will love to keep beyond this term, but the ex-PSG man signed only a one-year deal at the Allianz Stadium and Juve must ask for his commitment for another season.

Some rumours suggest he will not extend his deal, asked about this, Di Maria said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“My future? My family is happy and Juve is a great club, we will see what will happen in the future”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a key player for us this season and a bright spark in our attack. If he remains, we could achieve more in the next term.

However, considering we might not play in the Champions League next season, it might be hard to persuade him to stay.