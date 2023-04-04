Di Maria replies to journalist who called him and Pogba names

Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba have been injury-prone in this campaign, which has been frustrating to Juventus.

The Argentinian has improved his fitness in 2023, but Pogba has still not had more than 40 minutes on the field for the club.

This led Il Corriere dello Sport editor Ivan Zazzaroni to brand Di Maria and the midfielder a ‘footballing cadaver.’

Di Maria has impressed since his fitness improved and he is singlehandedly leading Juve towards winning the Europa League.

This means he is a player everyone should appreciate and the criticism seems harsh.

However, Football Italia reports that the Argentinian responded to the comment on social media with three laughing emojis.

Juve FC Says

Journalists are paid to have an opinion, meaning views will differ.

Di Maria has improved and he is one of the best attackers in Europe at the moment.

He is set to sign a new deal to keep him at the club until the end of next season, which means we will have another season to work with him.

Hopefully, he will maintain his current form and help us to end this season with a trophy in Europe or domestically, which will enhance his reputation even further.