Di Maria responds to rumours over his future at Juventus

Juventus attacker Angel di Maria has insisted he is happy in Turin amidst rumours he wants to leave at the end of this season.

The attacker only joined the Bianconeri at the start of this term as a free agent and has made a huge impact on their team.

Other clubs want him to join them and make a similar impact, but the World Cup winner has confirmed he is happy in Italy, even though there have been no talks about a new contract.

Di Maria said via Tutto Sport:

“Future in Europe? I have no preferences. I am happy here. The club has several problems, not much has been said about renewal in recent times. I haven’t talked to Juve or other clubs. I try to think only of playing and showing my worth in every game, then we will see what will happen”.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria should be enjoying life in Turin because he gets to play many games and his manager trusts him, so what more can he ask for?

However, that does not guarantee that he will extend his stay with us or that the club wants him to remain beyond this season.

Injuries have been a part of his story in Turin, which could discourage the club from making an effort to keep the ex-Benfica man.