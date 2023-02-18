Di Maria reveals who he considers the greatest ever player

Angel Di Maria has revealed who he believes is the greatest player of all time as he responds to one of the never-ending debates in football.

The Juventus man is one of the finest attackers we have seen, but he is not in the debate in his generation.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two prominent active footballers in that debate.

These two divide opinions and Di Maria has now made his choice between them and the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona.

“For me, yes,” Di Maria said on ESPN Argentina’s “ESPN F90” when asked if Messi is the greatest in football history.

“Diego is Diego. … Sincerely I have to take my hat off to him because he has helped me in the most difficult moments when everyone criticized me and until the day I die I will say that Diego is everything but my generation, what I saw, what I have in my head, the best in history is Leo without a doubt.”

Juve FC Says

Messi is the greatest player ever to most football fans of the last decade, but if you ask supporters who followed the sport earlier, they could tell you why Pele or Maradona was the best.

However, these players have all delivered on the world stage and will be remembered forever for their contribution to the game.

Di Maria needs to focus more on helping Juventus in the remaining games of the season.