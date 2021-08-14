Di Maria: “Ronaldo would be dying to be here”

If the Cristiano Ronaldo versus Leo Messi debate wasn’t dramatic enough, then leave it to Angel Di Maria to turn the heat on.

Whilst the Portuguese superstar was being linked with a transfer to Paris Saint Germain, it was his old nemesis who ended up landing in the French capital.

The incredible turn of event started last week when the Argentine was told that he won’t be able to sign a contract renewal at Barcelona due to the financial regulations.

The Catalans’ loss was the Parisians’ gain, as the six-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a contract with the Ligue 1 giants as a free agent, joining the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos.

On the other hand, Ronaldo is now set to fulfill his final contractual year at Juventus, but his old Real Madrid teammate, Di Maria, suggests that CR7 would have been desperate to make the jump.

“Cristiano Ronaldo would be dying to be here,” Di Maria told TYC Sport as translated by Football Italia. “The quality and quantity of players at PSG is something unique.”

The winger played with the biggest stars of his generation, but has no doubt about which one is the greatest.

“It doesn’t happen often in clubs and the greats always want to be with the best. Cristiano would certainly like to be here, but they signed Messi and luckily, it’s better this way.

“Messi is of another category. You throw a stone at him and he stops it, he does it as if it was nothing. He thinks before the others.

“I have never seen anything like it. I have played with Cristiano, Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappé, [Wayne] Rooney, [Robin] van Persie, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Karim] Benzema, [Gareth] Bale and honestly, I have never seen anything like it.

“Leo is something unique. For me, it’s very easy to play with him. If you run, he gives you the ball at your feet. There are no excuses. I have a very good relationship with him, even off the pitch.

“I think Messi will feel better here than in Catalonia. With the welcome he has had in Paris, I think he already understands what he represents.”