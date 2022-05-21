Di Maria set to join Juventus – The two factors that convinced the winger

After seven years in Paris, Angel Di Maria is finally set to change air this summer. The 34-year-old is one of the best wingers in his generation and remains capable of making the difference.

Nevertheless, the star-studded PSG frontline limited the Argentine’s playing time this season, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé forming an extraordinary trio.

Therefore, the former Real Madrid star will leave the Parc Des Princes Stadium once his contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Di Maria has agreed to join Juventus as a free agent. The Italians are eager to bolster their squad following a disappointing campaign and have identified the winger a short-term solution.

Moreover, La Stampa (via ilBianconero) explains the two factors that prompted the veteran into accepting a switch to Turin.

Firstly, joining the Bianconeri means starting a new adventure in a new league, an idea that entices the former Manchester United man. Thus far, he had spells in Portugal, Spain, England and France.

But on a more important note, Juventus can guarantee Di Maria more playing time, which would subsequently boost his chances in receiving a callup from the Argentine national team ahead of the World Cup in November.