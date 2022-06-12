Di Maria sets a date to reply to Juventus offer

Juventus has been waiting for Angel di Maria to reply to their offer after they made one to him as a free agent.

The attacker has just left PSG, and he is considering offers from top clubs around Europe.

As one of the most effective scorers and assist providers, Juve wants to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri believe he would deliver fine performances for them when he joins and has been desperate to learn of his decision.

He has continued to ask for more time, but Tutto Sport reports that he has now told Juve he will give them a response in the middle of this week.

The former Benfica man is currently on holiday after his time with the Argentinian national team, but Juve hopes he joins them.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been one of the finest forwards in the world in the last few seasons and he will prove his worth in Juve colours.

But the player must be happy about staying and playing in Italy before he moves to the club.

We cannot force him to make that decision because he would not be happy about it if it doesn’t come from his heart.