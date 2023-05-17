Di Maria still has questions Juventus must answer before he signs a new deal

Angel di Maria loves life in Turin and his family feels safe in the city, which is why he is considering extending his Juventus contract.

The attacker has been one of the finest players at the Allianz Stadium in the last few months and the Bianconeri is keen to ensure he extends his stay with them.

However, the attacker also has interest from other clubs, most notably Barcelona and Juve will be keen to ensure he does not accept an offer from the Spanish side.

Calciomercato reveals that he might be happy to stay in Turin, but the World Cup winner wants to understand how committed Juventus is to achieving its sporting objectives.

The report claims the Argentinian wants to ensure the black and white will evolve and challenge for titles before he puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has won almost all the club trophies on offer in the world of football and we are lucky to have him in our squad.

He has not let his achievements go to his head and has delivered some terrific performances for us in the last few months of the season.

If we show him we are committed to becoming a great Juve team again, we expect the Argentinian to sign an extension with us.