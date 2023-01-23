Di Maria the Talisman and all the takeaways from Juve’s draw against Atalanta (Opinion)

In what was an action-packed affair from the first whistle to the last, Juventus and Atalanta shared the spoils following a back-and-forth affair. The 3-3 draw was arguably the Old Lady’s most thrilling showing a long while.
Sadly, Max Allegri’s men couldn’t come away with what would have been three well-deserved points. But based on our current league status (following the 15-point deduction), does it still matter? Since they decided to throw us out of contention, then at least let us enjoy our football for a change.
Speaking of exciting football, Angel Di Maria truly rose to the occasion against La Dea. The Argentine enjoyed a glorious career as a winger, but is now fully operating as an attacking midfielder (or second striker), and yes, he’s thriving at it.
The 34-year-old had a hand in all three Juventus goals on Sunday. He scored the first from the spot, instigated the second with a fabulous flick and set up Danilo with a clever freekick for the third goal.
This spectacular display comes one week following his impressive outing at the Maradona where he acted as the lone bright spot for the Old Lady in an otherwise catastrophic evening.
Therefore, it’s safe to say that Di Maria has cemented himself as the team’s main talisman, at least as long as he can keep himself fit.
Here are some other takeaways from the thrilling 3-3 draw:
- From now on, Allegri should resort to any solution which prevents Alex Sandro from starting matches, especially at the back-three. Danilo and Szczesny also committed blunders, but in their cases, it’s more of an exception than a pattern. Just give Federico Gatti or even Daniele Rugani a chance, please.
- Filip Kostic hasn’t quite been the same since the restart. The Serbian was our most influential player in November, but his recent performances have been forgettable to say the least. Let’s hope that it’s nothing more than a brief drop.
- Following the devastating defeat in Naples, Gleison Bremer was hellbent on making a statement, and did so with a commanding display against Rasmus Hojlund. The Brazilian is a terrific defender on his day.
- Fabio Miretti must seriously improve his finishing, especially since Allegri is fielding him in an advanced position. The young midfielder is yet to score a goal since joining the first team last April.
- Speaking of young midfielders, Nicolò Fagioli is awesome. He’s probably been our most consistent player in the middle of the park since breaking into the first lineup in late October.
- Thankfully, Teun Koopmeiners missed the match due to a suspension. Atalanta replaced the influential Dutchman with Ederson, who was arguably their worst performer at the Allianz.
- Lastly, it’s always pleasant to see the players united in such dark periods. The body language says it all.
No Comments