Di Maria the Talisman and all the takeaways from Juve’s draw against Atalanta (Opinion)

In what was an action-packed affair from the first whistle to the last, Juventus and Atalanta shared the spoils following a back-and-forth affair. The 3-3 draw was arguably the Old Lady’s most thrilling showing a long while.

Sadly, Max Allegri’s men couldn’t come away with what would have been three well-deserved points. But based on our current league status (following the 15-point deduction), does it still matter? Since they decided to throw us out of contention, then at least let us enjoy our football for a change.

Speaking of exciting football, Angel Di Maria truly rose to the occasion against La Dea. The Argentine enjoyed a glorious career as a winger, but is now fully operating as an attacking midfielder (or second striker), and yes, he’s thriving at it.

The 34-year-old had a hand in all three Juventus goals on Sunday. He scored the first from the spot, instigated the second with a fabulous flick and set up Danilo with a clever freekick for the third goal.

This spectacular display comes one week following his impressive outing at the Maradona where he acted as the lone bright spot for the Old Lady in an otherwise catastrophic evening.

Therefore, it’s safe to say that Di Maria has cemented himself as the team’s main talisman, at least as long as he can keep himself fit.

Here are some other takeaways from the thrilling 3-3 draw: