Di Maria Top, Sandro Flop: Italian media outlets hand their ratings for Juve-Atalanta

In a thrilling back-and-forth battle, Juventus and Atalanta traded blows for the duration of the match, which ended in a 3-3 draw. It was an encounter filled with fabulous skills as well as deadly blunders.

The major Italian news outlets have handed their ratings for Max Allegri and his men. Angel Di Maria was the man of the match on most accounts after taking part in all three goals for the Bianconeri. He scored the first from the spot, assisted the third, and set up the second with a spectacular touch.

For their part, Arkadiusz Milik and Nicolò Fagioli also earned high grades (7). The two men combined to score Juve’s second.

On the other hand, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny received the lowest ratings. The Brazilian failed to contain Ademola Lookman who scored a personal brace, while the goalkeeper committed a howler on the first goal.

Here are the full ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Allegri: Gazzetta 6,5, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 6,5

Szczesny: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 5, Tuttosport 4,5

Danilo: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 6,5

Bremer: Gazzetta 7, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 6

Alex Sandro: Gazzetta 5, CorSport 4,5, Tuttosport 5

Mckennie: Gazzetta 5,5, CorSport 5, Tuttosport 5,5

Fagioli: Gazzetta 7, CorSport 7, Tuttosport 7

Locatelli: Gazzetta 6, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 6

Rabiot: Gazzetta 6,5, CorSport 5,5, Tuttosport 6

Kostic: Gazzetta 5,5, CorSport 5, Tuttosport 5,5

Di Maria: Gazzetta 6,5, CorSport 7, Tuttosport 7,5

Milik: Gazzetta 7, CorSport 7, Tuttosport 7

Chiesa: Gazzetta 6,5, CorSport 6, Tuttosport 5,5

Miretti: Gazzetta 5,5, CorSport 5,5, Tuttosport 5,5

Kean: Gazzetta 6,5, CorSport 6 Tuttosport 6