Di Maria vs Milik: Allegri still not sure who to pair with Vlahovic

Juventus still faces a selection dilemma over who to pair in their attack ahead of the game against Lazio.

Max Allegri’s men visit Rome in one of the toughest fixtures this weekend and will be keen to return with all three points.

They did the double over Inter Milan and defeated Lazio in the reverse fixture.

This match offers them a chance to do another double and will be a very tough one for the black and whites.

Almost every Juve player is fit and available, but they are still struggling to find the right combination in the attack.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri are certain to play with Dusan Vlahovic leading the line. However, the gaffer is yet to decide if the Serbian should be supported with Arkadiusz Milik upfront or Angel di Maria just behind him.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best problems to have and we must be delighted that we have to choose among some outstanding options.

Max Allegri is a very experienced manager and we expect him to make the right pick among the options he has now.

Anyone chosen to start will do well and the other attacker could come off the bench and make an impact as well.