Di Maria waiting for the dust to settle before making decision on Juventus future

Following a thorny start to the campaign, Angel Di Maria managed to overcome his physical issues to cement himself as the ultimate star of the show at Juventus.

The Argentine has been decisive since his return from Doha as a world champion, operating at the very heart of the formation.

However, the Bianconeri fans don’t want to get too attached to a player who could pack his bags in June. Last summer, the 35-year-old insisted on signing for a solitary year, which leaves his future up in the air.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Di Maria is seriously considering another campaign at Juventus.

The former Real Madrid, Man United and PSG star has recently built a strong rapport with the fanbase who are now asking him to dwell for another season.

But as the source explains, the player is adopting a cautious approach, as making a decision amidst the current chaos would be hasty on his part.

Therefore, the source claims that Di Maria is waiting for the dust to settle so he can figure out where the club is heading from next season onwards. He will then decide whether to stay put for another campaign in Turin or embark on a new adventure.