Di Maria wanted a higher salary to stay at Juventus

Despite being on the verge of signing a contract extension just weeks ago, Angel di Maria appears to be on his way out of Juventus at the end of the season.

The Argentine winger joined Juventus as a free agent during the summer and has been a standout player in his position for the team.

His impressive performances helped the Bianconeri reach the Europa League semi-finals. However, his form has declined in recent weeks, leading Juventus to reconsider their plans to extend his contract.

New information has emerged regarding Di Maria’s discussions with the club. According to Calciomercato, he requested an increase in his current terms as a condition for signing the extension.

While both parties were engaged in talks regarding this request, the club ultimately decided against retaining him beyond the current campaign.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one of the top players in our squad and deserves to make one of the highest salaries among the squad members.

However, the Argentinian has not done well in the last few weeks and we need to cut our losses and allow him to leave.

We can sign a much younger player to replace him or give Samuel Iling-Junior more chances to play.