Di Maria wins Europa League player of the week

Juventus superstar Angel di Maria won the Europa League Player of the Week award after his stunning performance in Nantes last night.

Di Maria was the star of the show as Juve won 3-0 in front of a sold-out Nantes crowd by scoring all the goals.

After the 1-1 draw in Turin, it seemed the Bianconeri would struggle in France, but everything became easy with Di Maria in their team.

The Europa League announced on their Twitter page that the World Cup winner is the Player of the Week after his exploits in France.

Juve FC Says

There was no doubt Di Maria would win this award after the game ended, considering that there was simply no better individual performance on the night.

The World Cup winner has struggled with injuries in some games this season, but he remains one man we can bank on and we can be happy he is hitting peak form.

Juve needs other players to also improve in these final weeks of the season because everyone must contribute for a successful end to the term.

For now, we can enjoy the highlights of the Di Maria show and hopefully, he will also perform well in our next league game.