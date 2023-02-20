Di Maria’s celebration and Bonucci’s gesture: The interesting scenes from Spezia-Juve

While it wasn’t the most entertaining of matches, Juventus extended their Serie A winning streak to three with a 2-0 victory in Spezia.

JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon picked up the most interesting scenes from the Alberto Picco Stadium which may have gone unnoticed.

First, we begin with Angel Di Maria’s celebration after coming off the bench to score Juve’s second goal. The Argentine headed towards the traveling supporters and was then embraced by his teammates. Afterward, the veteran turned toward the Bianconeri fans once again, as if to thank them for their support.

While the rapport between the player and the fanbase was far from perfect at the start of the season, it seems that Di Maria has now established himself as a fan favorite in Turin.

The second scene comes from the bench. As Baridon tells it, Max Allegri took the opportunity to offer some tactical advice for Dusan Vlahovic following his exit. Moise Kean was sitting beside his striking partner, and the manager made sure to include the Italian as well in his mini-seminar, which demonstrates the latter’s importance in the manager’s future plans.

Finally, Leonardo Bonucci made his return to the pitch in the final minutes of the match, so he took the opportunity to salute the club’s supporters, and he insisted on giving away his matchday jersey to a young fan in the away sector in a heartwarming gesture.