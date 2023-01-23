Di Maria’s chasing and Danilo’s tears: Three interesting scenes from Juve-Atalanta

Following Friday’s court ruling, we all knew that Sunday’s encounter will turn into a special occasion. At the end of the day, Juventus and Atalanta shared the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw which left the fans at the edge of their seats.

JuventusNews24 correspondent Marcos Baridon was at the Allianz Stadium, and reported three interesting scenes which may have gone unnoticed.

The first one was Angel Di Maria chasing match official Livio Marinelli who had initially failed to spot a foul from Ederson on Nicolò Fagioli inside Atalanta’s penalty box. Eventually VAR interfered and the spot kick was awarded, but first, the Argentine had to sprint behind the referee and even catch him with his shirt to earn his attention.

The second scene is also related to the penalty kick. The reporter explains how this incident showcased the squad’s unity amidst these troubled times. For instance Arkadiusz Milik immediately went to hug Fagioli who earned the spot. Di Maria also acknowledged the young midfielder’s work after scoring the equalizer, before heading to embrace third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio.

Finally, the most emotional scene was reserved for Danilo who was in tears at the end of what was a rollercoaster for him personally. The defender committed a mistake which allowed Atalanta to equalize the scoring 2-2. But he atoned himself by scoring the final goal of the evening. The captain was apologizing for the crowd in attendance who replied with applauds.