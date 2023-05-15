Di Maria’s hug, Fagioli’s gesture and the best scenes from Juve vs Cremonese

On Sunday, Juventus swept past Cremonese with two unanswered goals at the Allianz Stadium.

But while the final result depicts a routine victory, the evening still had its interesting twists, including some emotional events.

JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon was at the Allianz Stadium to pick up the most interesting scenes from the Bianconeri’s win over the Tigers.

Sadly, the first half witnessed another injury setback for Paul Pogba who was enjoying his first start of the season. The Frenchman was reduced to tears after sustaining a muscular knock that ended his evening prematurely.

While the crowd in attendance supported him with long applause, it was his teammate Angel Di Maria who hugged him while accompanying the heartbroken star to the dressing room.

For his part, Mattia Perin had an uneventful evening between the sticks, but as Baridon notes, the Italian goalkeeper was the main protagonist in the pre-match pep talk, hyping up his teammates before kickoff. This indicative scene confirms his role as a locker-room leader.

Finally, Nicolò Fagioli was the main star of the show. But despite opening the scoring with a scorcher, he refused to celebrate against his former club.

Instead, the young midfielder showcased his great passion for the Bianconeri by kissing the club’s crest on his jersey. After the match, his former Cremonese teammates saluted him while the travelling supporters surely appreciated the gesture.