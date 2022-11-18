Di Maria’s international form annoys some Juventus fans

Angel di Maria did not play for Juventus in the last few weeks before the World Cup break.

He has had an injury-ravaged season at the Allianz Stadium and constantly had to miss games because of one minor issue after another.

However, he was selected by Argentina in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former PSG man played in their recent warmup game against the UAE and scored twice while assisting a goal.

His fine form and overall performance in that game were different from how he performed for Juve before the break.

A report on Football Italia reveals fans took to his social media page to comment and let him know they were displeased by his poor showing for their club so far.

Many believe he was not at his best because he was preserving himself to help his country at the World Cup.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been one of our finest players this term, even though he probably has missed too many matches.

If the attacker was focused on staying fit for the World Cup, that means he will be in top form when the competition finishes in December.

If he is at his best in the second half of this season, we could end it with some trophies.