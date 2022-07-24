Leandro Paredes is a long-term target of Juventus, and it is surprising that he is not one of their players yet.

Reports have linked the Argentinian with a transfer to the Allianz Stadium for at least a year, and the Bianconeri have been working hard to ensure it happens.

However, it hasn’t been good enough because PSG wants big money to release him, and Juve needs to offload players to add him to their squad.

Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey are two individuals who need to leave for them to add new players to their squad.

Paredes plays in a star-studded PSG team, and he might struggle for regular playing time in this campaign.

The midfielder is keen to leave, and Calciomercato reports that he wants to join Juventus.

The report claims he wants to be reunited with Angel di Maria at the Allianz Stadium, and this will make it easy for Juve to add him to their squad.

Paredes will add more quality to our midfield, and it would be great to have him in the group.

The midfielder has done well at PSG, and his previous experience in Serie A means he could be one of the best acquisitions we make.

Hopefully, both clubs will finally reach an agreement, and he will join Di Maria in Turin.