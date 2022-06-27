Di Maria’s wife drops the biggest hint her husband is joining Juventus

Juventus has been in talks to sign Angel di Maria for some time now, and they seem to be very close to announcing his arrival at the club.

The Argentinian has been on their radar since it became clear that he would leave PSG as a free agent after seven years.

He remains one of the most reliable goal-scorers and assist providers in the world, and his expertise will make a lot of difference at Juve.

Barcelona has also been linked with a move for him, and the former Manchester United man has been taking his time before deciding on his future.

It seems he will finally move to Juve as a good deal of news outlets have suggested.

This is because his wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, has reportedly followed the Bianconeri on social media, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The report claims this is the clearest sign that she supports the move, which means he will join the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria’s arrival will be a major boost to Juve. Adding Paul Pogba to the squad means we have a group that can win trophies next season.

Fans are anxious for the club to announce their arrival. It surely will not take much longer now.