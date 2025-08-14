Juventus have received an offer from Al Wasl for Facundo Gonzalez who is no longer wanted at Continassa.

The 22-year-old is a Valencia youth product who was poached by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2023. However, he has yet to play a competitive fixture for the club.

Shortly after signing for the Serie A giants two years ago, the Uruguayan was loaned out to Sampdoria, where he managed to produce convincing displays in Serie B. This earned him a more prominent move to Feyenoord, but his loan spell in Rotterdam was less memorable, as he only managed to make six appearances in the Dutch league.

Facundo Gonzalez heading towards the exit door

Gonzalez has now returned to Juventus, but he’s been one of the very few players who have been almost completely omitted from Igor Tudor’s plans.

In recent weeks, the left-footed defender has been heavily linked with a return to the Luigi Ferraris through the gates of Genoa, especially after selling Koni De Winter to Milan.

(Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the Grifone have company in the race in the shape of a rich Arab suitor.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Al Wasl are preparing an offer for Gonzalez, as they’re hoping to bring the centre-back to the UAE.

Juveentus set their price for Gonzalez amidst Al Wasl interest

Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) is also expecting the Emirati offer to arrive in the coming hours. The Turin-based reveals that Damien Comolli has set the player’s price at €5 million.

The Montevideo native is running on a contract expiring in less than a year, which is why Juventus are hellbent on cashing in on the player this summer.

In addition to Gonzalez, Juventus are also hoping to get rid of more renowned stars, the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz.