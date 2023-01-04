This winter, Weston McKennie could be one of the stars of the transfer window, with a host of clubs looking to sign the player who has never truly been indispensable at Juventus.

With the likes of Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti rising through the club’s ranks and Paul Pogba nearing his return to the pitch (hopefully), the American has been pushed down in the midfield’s pecking order.

Nonetheless, the USMNT star still has his suitors. A couple of days ago, we reported Bournemouth’s lucrative offer for the 24-year-old. However, it appeared that the player wasn’t persuaded to join the Premier League strugglers, as he’s instead holding out for a more prestigious destination.

Nonetheless, it seems that more English clubs are reportedly vying for the services of the former Schalke man.

According to Gianluca Di Marizio’s website, Aston Villa are interested in McKennie, identifying him as one of the players who can bolster Unai Emery’s squad.

Juve FC say

When McKennie rejected Bournemouth’s proposal, he probably had a bigger club than Aston Villa in mind.

But to the Villains’ credit, we’re talking about one of the oldest and most successful clubs in English football history, and it appears that the current management is hellbent on restoring the club’s position amongst the elite.

Obviously, McKennie would much rather join Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund, but he should certainly contemplate Aston Villa’s offer.