Despite the lack of European commitment, Juventus will certainly need more bodies in the middle of the park if they wish to go all the way in the Scudetto race.

With Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba both suspended, the Bianconeri are one injury short of a full-blown midfield crisis.

Therefore, club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna could resort to the market as soon as January.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian giants’ interest in Pierre Hojbjerb has faded recently in favor of another two Premier League stars.

While the Tottenham midfielder operates as a deep-lying playmaker, the journalist reveals that the Old Lady is now seeking a box-to-box midfielder capable of adding goals.

Di Marzio names Manchester City benchwarmer Kalvin Phillips as a possible option for the Old Lady.

The 27-year-old proved his worth during his time at Leeds United. However, he’s been starving for playing time since joining Pep Guardiola’s side in the summer of 2022.

Juventus will most likely attempt to sign Phillips on loan with an option or obligation to buy. It remains to be seen if the Cityzens would be open to this formula.

The alternative option is Arsenal star Thomas Partey who has also suffered for playing time since the arrival of Declan Rice.

The Ghanaian has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist for quite some time. However, his recurring physical problems remain a concerning issue.

The 30-year-old’s contract with the Gunners will expire in 2025.