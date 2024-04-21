Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio believes Max Allegri is leaving Juventus at the end of the season despite Cristiano Giuntoli’s recent statement.

The club’s Football Director spoke to the press ahead of Friday’s fixture against Cagliari, claiming the Bianconeri would like to plan for the future with the under-fire coach.

However, Di Marzio downplays these comments, insisting that the manager and the club have both realized their collaboration has reached its expiry.

“I understand that publicly Giuntoli continues to defend Allegri’s actions, to talk about the future with Allegri, because Juventus has yet to achieve its objective It is essential to reach the Champions League,” said the transfer market guru during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“Then I repeat, I believe that they will part ways. I don’t know about the methods and formalities, but I believe that both Juventus and Allegri have realized that there is no point in continuing together.

“They will decide the formalities when they meet at the end of the season,”

Di Marzio also confirms Bologna coach Thiago Motta as the primary choice to succeed Allegri in Turin, but warns of possible competition from Milan.

“The first choice remains Thiago Motta, who hasn’t yet told Bologna he’s staying. His contract will expire, so he can do whatever he wants.

“I think Milan could also try to sign him, but maybe it’s too late, because Juventus moved first.”

The journalist also pours cold water on a possible Antonio Conte return to Juventus.

“I’m not aware of any plans to bring back Conte. It’s clear that many in Turin think and hope that he could be Plan B, but I have no information on the matter.

“Even labeling Conte as a Plan B could be disrespectful in my opinion.”

Di Marzio was also asked about a possible Plan C that sees Allegri confirmed for another year.

“If there were to be, it would only be for economic reasons, because in any case he has a heavy contract.

“But I believe that Allegri himself has understood that it is no longer appropriate for the job. With every draw, with every negative result, he’s feeling the impact.

“Remaining on the same path next season would probably be harmful for everyone.”