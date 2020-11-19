Di Marzio claims ‘economic difficulties’ will hamper Juventus transfer

Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the speculated return of Paul Pogba to Juventus is unlikely, as the club simply cannot afford it.

The Old Lady have been strongly linked with the capture of their former star, further enhanced by the midfielder’s comments during the international break where he admitted to enduring tough times.

Paul Pogba to RTL: "This is a period I've never experienced in my career. The French national team is a breath of fresh air… we are very happy to come here. It's not the same as with the club. We all group together, it is magical". [@GFFN] 🔴🇫🇷 #MUFC #France #Pogba — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2020

This has further added fuel to the speculative fire, with Manchester United having opted to trigger an extension in his playing contract in recent months, instead of entering into talks to improve the players terms and agree a new long-term deal.

Juventus will always be mentioned when Pogba’s future is mentioned, having left Man United initially as a young player, before becoming a household name as he commanded an astonishing transfer fee, which his former club had no qualms in paying.

Fast forward four years and his career is certainly not on the same path, while Alvaro Morata has just returned to Turin to instantly regain his form.

While Pogba coming back to Juve would likely bring that superstar back out of the French international, Gianluca Di Marzio doesn’t expect that deal to come easy, simply because the Old Lady’s finances are not in the best place at present.

Di Marzio told Tribalfootball.com: “It would be a great deal.

“He is a player who has the potential to change a team, Juventus’ midfield would need his talent, his physical strength, his generosity, it would be a great signing, but I don’t know if it is feasible with the economic difficulties of Juventus and Serie A.

“Manchester United does not help you like Fiorentina did for Chiesa, you have to spend a lot of money if you want this kind of players, in England all the clubs want cash and immediately… it will not be an easy situation due to the difficulties that our football is facing.”

Patrick