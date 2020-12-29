Di Marzio claims Genoa-Juve in talks over swap deal

Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Genoa and Juventus are in talks over a potential swap deal including Nicolo Rovella and Manolo Portanova.

The Old Lady have been linked with the young midfielder in recent months, with the 19 year-old impressing in Serie A.

Portanova on the other hand has had limited minutes this term, picking up just 70 minutes of action in all competitions, and would most likely welcome a loan move.

The report doesn’t state whether the swap would be a permanent move for both however, but I would assume that Pirlo would be keen to keep both in the long-term.

While Rovella has picked up seven appearances, it is believed that his style of play isn’t particularly suited to his team, which could help smooth over a deal with Pirlo’s side.

Where he would fit in the pecking order in Turin would be interesting however, with Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot, Weston McKennie and Aaron Ramsey all vying for minutes.

Regardless of the competitions, Andrea Pirlo remains keen on bringing in the young Italian, and I for one am very interested to see more from Rovella.

Could Pirlo earmark the youngster for a key role in his side? Could he see some of his own playing characteristics in him?

Patrick