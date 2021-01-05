Di Marzio claims Juventus only team interested in out of favour star

Juventus have enquired about a deal to bringing Atalanta’s Papu Gomez to Turin this month.

The Argentine has been left out the playing squad since his side took on the Old Lady in mid-December, after a previous falling out with the manager.

Gomez’s only minutes for the Negrazzurri in their last five minutes came from the bench against us in fact, and his relationship with his club doesn’t appear to be improving at present.

Papu had started the season well, scoring five goals and picking up four assists in his opening 16 fixtures in all competitions, a better record than any of our options in midfield so far this term.

Gianluca di Marzio states the Juve are the one team looking into his possible signature this month, as a possible replacement for Federico Bernadeschi who is attracting attention from Hertha Berlin.

The Italian may well be keen to leave this month in search of regular action with his place in the international squad at risk, having picked up just two starts in the league this term.

Would Gomez fit into this Juve side? Is a consistent goalscoring midfielder what our squad is lacking?

Patrick