Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio weighed in on some of the latest rumours circulating around Juventus, including the ones linking Kenan Yildiz with a move to Manchester United.

The 19-year-old was anointed as the club’s next superstar when he was handed the iconic Number 10 jersey previously donned by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and his idol Alessandro Del Piero.

However, the teenager hasn’t been consistent this season, which can be easily attributed to the club’s horrific campaign and the confusion reigning in the lineup since the arrival of Thiago Motta.

Yildiz put on a disappointing showing against Atalanta 10 days ago, when the manager gave him the nod despite suffering from flu during the week. Nevertheless, Motta decided to keep him on the bench for the duration of last Sunday’s contest at the Artemio Franchi which ended with a 3-0 victory for Fiorentina.

Therefore, recent rumours in the English media revealed Man Utd’s interest in the Turkiye international, and Di Marzio has now confirmed the story while offering the latest updates concerning Juventus.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Yildiz could be sacrificed regardless of Champions League qualification because he is the most sought after,” said the transfer market expert during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“There are many teams like Manchester United who are interested. His sacrifice could lead to other investments like Juve did last year.”

Di Marzio also confirmed Napoli’s interest in Federico Gatti while expecting Manchester City to launch an offer for Andrea Cambiaso next summer.

“Gatti is in Napoli’s sights, whereas Cambiaso was close to Manchester City and the offer will arrive. Juve is ready next summer to sign two or three strong players, splashing the cash on them to create a top-level squad.”