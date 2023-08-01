This week, new Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is heading to London to accelerate several market operations, and chief among them is the exchange deal with Chelsea concerning Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

As we recently reported, the Bianconeri have revived the swap proposal. The management was hoping to sell Vlahovic for a hefty fee but is yet to receive concrete bids.

Therefore, adding the 23-year-old to the negotiations with the Blues remains their best bet at the moment.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the negotiations between Juventus and Chelsea are in full swing, as the two clubs have very few options but seeking an exchange between Vlahovic and Lukaku.

As the transfer expert explains, the West Londoners had initially dismissed the Old Lady’s proposal back in June. But at the time, they were still negotiating a deal with Inter for the Belgian, while a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia was also on the table.

But nowadays, the other tracks have evaporated, leaving Juventus as the main suitor for the 30-year-old.

Therefore, the two clubs are now working on finding the right formula for what has become an “almost obligatory” swap deal as Di Marzio describes it.

Since Vlahovic is considerably younger, Juventus will be looking to collect a figure between 30 and 35 million euros as the difference in market values between the two bombers.

We’ll surely witness some swift developments on this hot track.