While Napoli are widely celebrating their first Scudetto title in 33 years, Juventus are working on landing what would be a harsh blow for their Southern rivals.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Partenopei risk losing the services of their longtime sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Even worse for the newly crowned champions, the 51-year-old could end up in Turin, as Di Marzio predicts.

Giuntoli has been lauded as the main architect behind the Scudetto-winning squad. Last summer, he pulled off a host of sensational swoops, snatching the signatures of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae amongst other top signings.

However, the director is seemingly looking for a new challenge after eight years in Naples, which could prompt a switch to Juventus.

“Napoli are in serious danger of losing Cristiano Giuntoli,” said Di Marzio as reported by JuventusNews24.

“If I had to make a prediction today, I’d say Giuntoli is not staying as sporting director at Napoli. He’s going to Juventus.

“I think he wants a new challenge. [Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis will do everything to keep [Luciano] Spalletti at the club.”

Since Federico Cherubini’s ban was upheld by CONI, the Bianconeri must add a new sporting director ahead of the upcoming summer transfer market.

Juventus Next Gen director Giovanni Manna is currently serving as interim sporting director of the first team, but the management would like to bring in a more experienced profile, and Giuntoli appears to be one of the favorite candidates for the role.