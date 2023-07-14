Following a forgettable campaign at Anfield Road, Arthur Melo is back at Juventus. The midfielder joined the club’s pre-season preparations earlier this week.

The 26-year-old signed for Liverpool on loan last summer but endured torrid times on English shores.

The Brazilian sustained recurring injuries that prevented him from making a single appearance in the Premier League. Therefore, the Reds unsurprisingly opted against maintaining his services permanently.

However, the Bianconeri have no plans of hosting the player either, The management made it clear that Arthur is no longer a part of the technical project and should thus find himself new accommodation.

According to famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina are studying a swoop for the Brazilian international.

At his point, Juventus would be willing to accept almost any solution that takes the player’s hefty salary off the wage bill.

Juve FC say

The source doesn’t reveal more details regarding figures or formulas, but surely the Viola would prefer to sign him on a temporary basis with an option to buy.

However, the Tuscans would surely struggle to match the player’s lucrative salary (around 5 million euros).

So in this case, Juventus could end up covering a part of the salary for the midfielder to play with one of their most hated rivals.

Let’s hope we can find a more suitable solution, preferably from abroad.