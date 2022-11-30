Di Marzio gives his predictions on Del Piero and Marotta rumored Juventus returns

With the club in the midst of a storm, the picture at Juventus remains bleak. The board of directors led by Andrea Agnelli has resigned on Monday, and John Elkann has quickly appointed Gianluca Ferrero as new club president.

Nonetheless, observers are expecting additional shakeups in the coming days, with new profiles entering the fold, which could feature some familiar faces.

Immediately following Monday’s shocking announcement, Alessandro Del Piero’s name has been immediately linked with a return in a managerial role.

The former striker is arguably the greatest icon in the club’s glorious history, and the man himself fueled the speculations by making it clear that he would entertain the proposal if the club calls.

Some even suggested the return of Giuseppe Marotta who was the architect behind the club’s latest winning dynasty. He left his spot in 2018 and currently acts as CEO at Inter.

Famous Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio offered his input on the rumored returns of Del Piero and Marotta. He speculates that the former player’s return is more likely than seeing the former general director in Turin again.

“It’s true that Marotta didn’t agree with the signing of Ronaldo, but it wasn’t the only factor determining his departure. His rapport with the club had already cracked before,” revealed Di Marzio during an appearance on Sky Sport via JuventusNews24.

“As for Del Piero, I imagine that sooner or later there will be a future for him at Juventus.”