Di Marzio: Irritated Inter could abandon Lukaku pursuit due to Juventus links

On Friday evening, famous Italian journalist and transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio dropped a bombshell during his appearance on Sky Sport.

According to the Italian journalist, Inter are irritated by the behavior of Romelu Lukaku who’s now open to a transfer to Juventus.

The Belgian represented the Nerazzurri between 2019 and 2021 before making a big-money switch to Chelsea.

Last summer, he returned to the Giuseppe Meazza on a dry loan. The Nerazzurri are now trying to secure his services on a permanent basis.

But as Di Marzio explains, Lukaku hasn’t been replying to messages from Inter officials. The Beneamata then discovered that his lawyer has opened a dialogue with Juventus.

The Bianconeri have reportedly offered Chelsea the same amount that Inter put on the table (37.5M plus 2.5M in bonuses).

However, Juventus are reportedly asking Lukaku and his entourage for patience. The club is trying to sell Dusan Vlahovic and expects to finalize a transfer before August 4.

After raising funds from the Serbian’s sale, the Bianconeri would be able to reinvest some of the sum collected on Lukaku.

This would be a sensational swoop from the Old Lady given the recent ugly row between the 30-year-old and a section of the fans at the Allianz Stadium.