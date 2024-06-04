Juventus are reportedly on the cusp of announcing Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio as their first signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old has now cemented himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the country, even though he missed out on a spot in Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad for Euro 2024.

The Inter youth product was even named the Serie A Goalkeeper of the Season following a brilliant campaign at the U-Power Stadium.

He made 33 Serie A appearances for the Biancorossi last term, registering 14 clean sheets and conceding 35 goals.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have identified him as the right profile to take the torch from Wojciech Szczesny, whether next season or in the following campaigns.

According to Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus and Monza have already reached a full agreement. The operation will cost the Old Lady 20 million euros.

The two clubs have even exchanged all necessary documents, so all that is missing at the moment is the final announcement, which the source expects to arrive sooner rather than later.

Therefore, Di Gregorio will become the first Juventus signing for the summer.

His arrival should spell the end of either Szczesny or Mattia Perin’s time at Continassa. But this could depend on the offers that the club will receive for the two custodians.

Both goalkeepers are currently running on contracts expiring in June 2025.